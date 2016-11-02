Nov 2 PTC Therapeutics Inc
* Says total revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $23.0 million, an
increase of $13.2 million compared to same period of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $ 1.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.22, revenue view $19.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- expects to achieve total ex-us nmdmd
translarna net sales in middle of guidance of $65 to $85 million
for 2016.
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- operating expenses for full year
2016 are now anticipated to be between $180 million and $190
million
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- PTC expects to end 2016 with cash
and cash equivalents of approximately $220 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $71.3 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
