* Repurchased $33 million of shares in the quarter
* IAC/InterActiveCorp sees FY 2016 total IAC adjusted EBITDA
$483 million-$519 million
* Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.73
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $755.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $764.1 million versus $838.6 million
* IAC/InterActiveCorp sees FY 2016 operating loss $67
million - $6 million
* IAC/InterActiveCorp - no material change to the FY revenue
guidance provided in the Q2 2016 shareholder letter
* Qtrly Match Group revenue increased 18 pct to $316.4
million driven by a 22 pct increase in dating revenue
* In the video segment, Vimeo paid subscribers increased 13
pct to over 741,000 in quarter
