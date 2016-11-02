Nov 3 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd :
* FY Statutory profit after tax for financial year ended 30
September 2016 of $5.7 billion down 24% and a cash profit of
$5.9 billion down 18%
* APRA CET1 Capital Ratio at 30 September was 9.6%
* Final dividend of 80 cents per share
* FY operating income down 3% to A$20.53 billion
* Return on Equity was stable in second half of financial
year at 12.2%
* "Focus will be on Australian wealth business where ANZ is
exploring possible strategic and capital market options"
* Says "possible sale of life insurance, advice and
superannuation and investments businesses in Australia"
