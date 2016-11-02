Nov 2 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc :
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - co entered into first
amendment to company's credit agreement dated November 5, 2014 -
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group - amendment redefines Co's
senior credit facilities and provides for a $35.0 million term
loan facility, maturing in 2019
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc- company is no longer
allowed to increase revolving credit facility by up to $25.0
million
* Bravo Brio Restaurant - amendment also provides for
revolving credit facility under which co may borrow up to $30.0
million maturing 2019
