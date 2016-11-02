Nov 2 Chesapeake Utilities Corp :
* Eastern shore natural gas company finalized precedent
agreements with customers for its 2017 expansion project
* Chesapeake utilities -precedent agreements have been
signed by seven of ESNG's existing customers who have requested
new firm transportation services
* Chesapeake utilities - project will provide above 60,000
dekatherms/ day additional firm natural gas transportation
deliverability on pipeline
* Chesapeake utilities -2017 expansion project consists of
approximately 23 miles of pipeline looping in Pennsylvania,
Maryland and Delaware
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: