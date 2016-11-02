Nov 2 Monsanto Co

* Monsanto Co - on October 28, 2016, company entered into a $1 billion delayed draw term loan agreement, primarily to refinance maturing long-term debt

* Monsanto - entered agreement with ability to request up to 4 advances of at least $250 million until before April 27, 2018 or completion of deal with Bayer A.G.

* Monsanto co - loan matures upon earlier of October 28, 2019 or completion of merger with Bayer A.G., with a prepayment option - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)