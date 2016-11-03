BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Scentre Group
* Group maintains its forecast funds from operations (ffo) for 12 months ending 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing