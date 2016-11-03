BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Man Sang International Ltd
* Vendor and guarantors entered into agreement
* Deal for consideration RMB500 million
* Pursuant to deal, free gain has conditionally agreed to acquire sale shares and sale loan
* Vendor is Tsoi Tung, a connected person of company and purchaser is Free Gain a unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing