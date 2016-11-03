US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 3 Strides Shasun Ltd
* Strides Shasun Ltd says co, Mylan agree to settle regulatory and general claims on Agila transaction
* Strides Shasun Ltd says after payment to Mylan, co to get about US$ 30 million from regulatory escrow
* Strides Shasun Ltd says co, Mylan agreed to full, final settlement of warranty, indemnity claims Source text - (bit.ly/2eWOMeC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)