Japan's Nikkei hits 17-mth high on sagging yen, higher Wall Street
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 17-month high on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and Wall Street hitting record highs overnight.
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
* Moody's affirms Canada's AAA rating; maintains stable outlook
* Moody's on Canada-rating on expectation that government debt ratios, including low federal debt burden, to remain stable in next two years,decline gradually in subsequent years
* Moody's on Canada-rating on Canada's flexible and competitive economy, supported by exceptionally strong institutions and economic policy management
* Moody's on Canada-rating on strong institutions that underpin well regulated financial system that would absorb potential housing shock with minimal fiscal costs for government
* Moody's on Canada- expect the economy's flexibility and dynamism to generate sustained growth in household incomes and overall GDP
* Moody's on Canada- expect GDP growth to average 1.7 percent annually in 2016-2018, broadly in line with the AAA median
* Moody's - Over longer term, Canada's growth potential is robust, underpinned by steady increases in working age population, including regular flow of immigrants
* Moody's - Government debt to remain stable, including low federal debt burden; official investor demand for canadian assets fostering stable financing conditions Source: bit.ly/2eoO7lw
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.