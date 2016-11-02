Country singer Loretta Lynn moved to rehab center after stroke
May 15 Country music star Loretta Lynn has been moved from a hospital to a rehabilitation center as she recovers from a stroke, the singer-songwriter's representatives said Monday.
Nov 3 Xero Ltd
* HY revenues from ordinary activities NZ$137.2 million up 48.1%
* HY net loss attributable to security holder NZ$43.9mln, down 0.9%
* No dividends have been declared for hy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Country music star Loretta Lynn has been moved from a hospital to a rehabilitation center as she recovers from a stroke, the singer-songwriter's representatives said Monday.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia