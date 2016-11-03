US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 3 Sangam (India) Ltd
* Sangam India bags new exports order of Denim & PV Fabrics worth INR 350 million
* Sangam (India) says export orders are from Egypt, KSA, Latin America And Afghanistan Source text: bit.ly/2fGlRg5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)