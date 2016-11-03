BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* Q3 revenue 193.1 million euros ($214.69 million) versus 155.1 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 7.3 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago
* Earnings forecast unchanged
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing