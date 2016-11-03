BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Veidekke ASA :
* To build by Tullinløkka for Entra
* Contract valued at 528 million Norwegian crowns ($64.62 million), excluding VAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1704 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing