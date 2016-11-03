Nov 3 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :
* In Q3, group revenue increased to 100.5 million euros
($111.78 million) (p/y: 97.9 million euros)
* 2016 forecast now considered to be conservative
* Currently remain by our forecast for 2016 fiscal year for
slight revenue growth to around 410 million euros and a rise in
EBIT before currency effects to 20 million euros
* Q3 net income for period, including currency effects of
-0.3 million euros (p/y: -1.8 million euros), more than doubled
to 3.6 million euros (p/y: 1.5 million euros)
* In third quarter total output rose to 105.3 million euros
(p/y: 100.5 million euros)
($1 = 0.8991 euros)
