Nov 3 Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* Brexit provides us an attractive tailwind from overseas earnings translation

* Core group net written premiums ytd are up 6%, though slightly down on an underlying basis

* Premium levels are in line with our plan overall, though with some variability by region

* Group net written premiums ytd down 5% versus prior year reflecting impact of disposals

* Profitability for q3 ytd on underwriting, operating and after-tax measures is strong and ahead of our expectations

* 2016 ytd attritional loss ratios continue to show attractive year-on-year improvement across all of our core regions

* Q3 ytd weather event costs for core group were £145m which represents 3.2% of net earned premiums (q3 ytd 2015: 1.5%; planning assumption: c.3.0%)

* Large losses for core group were £411m for q3 ytd representing 9.0% of net earned premiums (q3 ytd 2015: 8.3%; planning assumption c.8.5%)

* Overall group large loss ratio was 8.4% (q3 ytd 2015: 7.7%)

* Expense reductions remain on track

* Investment performance is in line with our most recent guidance for 2016 (of c.£350m of full year income and c.£60m of discount unwind)

* Tangible equity at 30 september was £3,179m (30 june 2016: £3,324m, 31 december 2015: £2,838m)

* Solvency ii capital surplus at 30 september 2016 1 was c.£1.0bn with coverage well within upper part of our target range at 151% (30 june 2016: 158%, 31 december 2015: 143%)