Nov 3 Asml Holding NV
* Zeiss and ASML strengthen partnership for next generation
of euv lithography due in early 2020s
* buys 24.9% of zeiss subsidiary carl zeiss smt for eur 1
billion in cash
* start of development of entirely new high na optical
system for future generation of euv
* ASML supports carl zeiss smt`s research and development
and capex for approximately eur 760 million over next 6 years
* in 2018 first chips made on current technology euv
scanners are expected to roll off production lines of customers
* ASML will also support carl zeiss smt`s research and
development (research and development) for approximately eur 220
million
* ASML will support with capex and other supply chain
investments for approximately eur 540 million over next 6 years
* investments will predominantly be allocated at Carl Zeiss
SMT's main location in oberkochen, germany
* Carl Zeiss smt will pay an annual dividend to its
shareholders carl zeiss ag and asml
* ASML expects that minority share transaction will be
accretive to its earnings before adjustments
* ASML transaction has been approved by both companies'
supervisory boards
* ASML will fund transaction from available cash,
potentially supplemented by new debt
* transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and is
expected to be closed in q2 of 2017.
* ASML - in light of investments by asml announced , asml
will prolong pause of its share buy back program for time being
* ASML - 2016-2017 program may not be completed for full
amount
* ASML - ASML in january 2016 announced its intention to
purchase up to eur 1.5 billion of shares to be executed within
2016-2017 time frame
