Nov 3 Shawbrook Group Plc

* Interim management statement - q3 2016

* Momentum of first half of 2016 continued into q3 with group exceeding £4.0bn of customer loans-ceo

* Maintaining stability in nim and achieving a cost of risk and cost to income in line with management's expectations

* Gross originations for nine months to 30 september 2016 were £1.5bn, an increase of 23% compared with same period in 2015

* Brexit-Related uncertainties in economy having a minimal impact on our business to date

* Property finance division has achieved record levels of originations in q3 despite usual slowdown in property market during august

* Continuing to invest in roll out of our regional business centres in business finance division and expect a number of our centres to be operational by end of 2016

* Consumer division continues to widen its distribution channel with announcement of a new partnership with saga plc

* Shawbrook - we remain cognisant of uncertainty which lies ahead as uk begins process of leaving eu, we remain confident that we will continue to deliver on our strategic goals

* Stable nim at 5.6% with continued tailwinds expected from deposit book repricing following bank of england base rate cut in august 2016

Net loans & advances to customers increased 19%, exceeding £4.0bn at 30 september 2016 from £3.4bn at 31 december 2015