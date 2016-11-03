BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Lancashire Holdings Ltd
* Q3 gross premiums written $108.2 million
* Q3 profit before tax $42.9 million
* Total investment return including internal currency hedging 0.6 %
* Group's results for q3 have once again been strong. Our roe of 3.1% for quarter and 10.5% for year to date demonstrate our ability to deliver excellent results through insurance cycle
* With limited loss activity in quarter, we have produced another strong result with a return on equity of 3.1%, bringing us to 10.5% for year to date.
* Outlook for 2017 is a continuation of current market trends. However, we expect to be able to maintain our core book and consequently operate at a similar capital level to this year.
* We are therefore returning approximately $150.0 million of capital via a special dividend. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing