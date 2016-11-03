Nov 3 Hawesko Holding AG :
* In first nine months (1 Jan. to Sept. 30) of fiscal year
2016, sales of Hawesko group amounted to 322.1 million euros
($358.11 million), thus remaining at level of previous year
(322.7 million euros)
* Forecast for 2016 confirmed
* 9-month operating result (EBIT) amounted to 5.3% (previous
year: 2.1%) of sales or 17.1 million euros(previous year: 6.8
million euros)
* Consolidated net income for first nine months after
deductions for non-controlling interests amounted to 10.8
million euros, compared to 3.9 million euros in same period of
previous year
* 9-month profit per share amounted to 1.21 euros, compared
to 0.44 euros for same period in previous year
* Q3 consolidated net income after deductions for
non-controlling interests amounted to 2.4 million euros (2.8
million euros)
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
