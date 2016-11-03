Nov 3 GVC Holdings Plc :

* Intention to pay a special 10 euro cents per share dividend in February 2017 in respect of 2016 financial year

* In addition, company announces its dividend policy together with a trading update for Q3 and period up to Oct. 31 2016

* Sports gross win margin was 10.5 pct in Q3 (9.3 pct Q3 2015), with daily amounts wagered 3 pct higher year-on-year (up 5 pct in constant currency)

* Games/other daily NGR also showed good growth over same period in 2015, up 12 pct (up 15 pct constant currency)

* Trading in Q4 has begun positively with pro forma group daily NGR up 8 pct(up 10 pct constant currency) for period up to Oct. 31 2016

* Pro forma group daily NGR for quarter ended Sept. 30 2016 increased 12 pct on previous year (up 15 pct in constant currency)

This performance is particularly pleasing given tough comparative, with pro forma Q4 being strongest period in 2015