Nov 3 GVC Holdings Plc :
* Intention to pay a special 10 euro cents per share
dividend in February 2017 in respect of 2016 financial year
* In addition, company announces its dividend policy
together with a trading update for Q3 and period up to Oct. 31
2016
* Sports gross win margin was 10.5 pct in Q3 (9.3 pct Q3
2015), with daily amounts wagered 3 pct higher year-on-year (up
5 pct in constant currency)
* Games/other daily NGR also showed good growth over same
period in 2015, up 12 pct (up 15 pct constant currency)
* Trading in Q4 has begun positively with pro forma group
daily NGR up 8 pct(up 10 pct constant currency) for period up to
Oct. 31 2016
* Pro forma group daily NGR for quarter ended Sept. 30 2016
increased 12 pct on previous year (up 15 pct in constant
currency)
* This performance is particularly pleasing given tough
comparative, with pro forma Q4 being strongest period in 2015
