BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Unisem M Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue 322 mln rgt vs 329.6 mln rgt
* Qtrly net profit attributable 38.6 mln rgt vs 40.2 mln rgt
* Recommend a second interim dividend of 7% or 3.5 sen per share for quarter ended sept 30 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fhcOj2] Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.