Nov 3 TTK Prestige Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 353.9 million rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 4.63 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 340.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.10 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2equ3PX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)