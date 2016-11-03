US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 3 Sterlite Technologies Ltd
* Sterlite tech board approves interim dividend of 25 pct
* Considered and declared an interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share Source text: bit.ly/2f3j3WS Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)