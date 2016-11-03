BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 LPN Development PCL
* Q3 net profit 309.5 million baht versus 1.01 billion baht
* Q3 total revenue from sales and services 2.46 billion baht versus 6.04 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing