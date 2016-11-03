BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 eQ Oyj :
* Q3 net revenue 7.8 million euros ($8.67 million) versus 6.7 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 4.0 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing