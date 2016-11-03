Nov 3 Mix Telematics Ltd :
* Subscribers increased by 8 pct year over year, bringing
total to 585,000 subscribers at September 30, 2016
* Q2 subscription Revenue of R301 million ($22 million),
grew 6 pct year over year
* Q2 operating profit of R26 million ($2 million),
representing a 7 pct margin
* Q2 total revenue was R368.2 million ($26.6 million), an
increase of 2.8 pct
* Q2 adjusted earnings per diluted ordinary share were three
South African cents versus two South African cents last year
* Sees FY subscription revenue - R1,220 million to R1,230
million ($89 million to $90 million)
* Sees FY total revenue - R1,501 million to R1,525 million
($110 million to $112 million)
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per diluted ordinary share of
11.8 to 13.8 South African cents
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA - R270 million to R290 million
($20 million to $21 million), which would result in a decline of
3 pct
* For Q3 expects subscription revenue to be in range of R303
million to R308 million ($22 million to $23 million), up 3 to 5
percent
