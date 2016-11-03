Nov 3 Valiant Holding AG :

* 9-month consolidated profit climbs to 81.4 million Swiss francs ($83.88 million), an increase of 5.6 percent compared to the previous year

* 9-month net interest income up 1.2 percent from previous year at 215.8 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9704 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)