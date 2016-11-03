BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Euronext Nv
* Under a ten year strategic partnership agreement, Euronext and Algomi will form a joint venture special purpose vehicle
* Euronext - vehicle will be capitalised by euronext, with technology supplied by Algomi, to improve liquidity in pan-European corporate bond trading
* Dealers will be able to access trading interface either directly through their existing Algomi technology or through their stand-alone systems
* JV, capitalised by Euronext for us$ 2.3 million, will deploy Algomi`s technology to a new MTF owned and operated by Euronext Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing