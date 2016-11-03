Nov 3 Euronext Nv

* Under a ten year strategic partnership agreement, Euronext and Algomi will form a joint venture special purpose vehicle

* Euronext - vehicle will be capitalised by euronext, with technology supplied by Algomi, to improve liquidity in pan-European corporate bond trading

* Dealers will be able to access trading interface either directly through their existing Algomi technology or through their stand-alone systems

* JV, capitalised by Euronext for us$ 2.3 million, will deploy Algomi`s technology to a new MTF owned and operated by Euronext