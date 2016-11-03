BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Nov 3 Viel et Compagnie SA :
* Reports 9 mth revenue of 585.8 million euros ($651.1 million) versus 615.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing