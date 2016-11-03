Nov 3 Liberbank SA :

* 9-month net profit 100 million euros ($111 million) versus 167 million euros year ago

* 9-month net interest income 339 million euros versus 371 million euros year ago

* CET1 ratio stands at 13.9 percent and 13.8 percent under phased-in and fully loaded Basel III criteria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)