Nov 3 Credit Suisse Group AG CFO tells newswire call

* Confident that FY 2016 cost base will be below target of 19.8 billion Sfr

* Still have some smaller items to address but fair to say have substantially completed bulk of 1 billion Sfr in disposals

* Generally maintaining guidance on CET1 ratio

* Will update on cost plans at investor day in December

* Does not comment when asked about litigation provisions in mortgage-backed securities legal cases

* Would expect some continuing outflows in Q4 in Swiss business but does not see any radical step up