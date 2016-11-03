BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Esure Group Plc
* Peel Hunt analyst says esure will trade ex. Gocompare.com today, valuing business at c10.8x 2017e p/e, assuming an implied share price of 180p
* Peel Hunt says esure will trade ex. Gocompare.com slightly below its 190 pence target price
* Peel Hunt maintains hold recommendation but believes esure is now in a stronger position to boost shareholder returns (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing