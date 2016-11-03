Nov 3 Esure Group Plc

* Peel Hunt analyst says esure will trade ex. Gocompare.com today, valuing business at c10.8x 2017e p/e, assuming an implied share price of 180p

* Peel Hunt says esure will trade ex. Gocompare.com slightly below its 190 pence target price

* Peel Hunt maintains hold recommendation but believes esure is now in a stronger position to boost shareholder returns (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)