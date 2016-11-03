Nov 3 Tate & Lyle Plc :
* For h1 22 pct increase in group adjusted profit before tax
driven by strong performance in both divisions
* For h1 12 pct increase in speciality food ingredients
adjusted operating profit
* For h1 £15m increase in sucralose supported by one-off
inventory sell-down
* For h1, £6m decrease in food systems driven by lower
volume in europe
* For h1, 18 pct increase in sales from new products to
us$51m
* For h1, 36 pct increase in bulk ingredients adjusted
operating profit driven by solid demand, robust margins and
strong manufacturing performance
* Currency translation increased adjusted profit before tax
by £15m with estimated2 full year impact of around £40m
* For h1, £58m increase in profit before tax to £128m with
improved operating performance and lower exceptional costs
* For h1, adjusted free cash flow increased from £92m to
£138m
* For h1 interim dividend maintained at 8.2 pence per share
to continue to build dividend cover
* Expect adjusted profit before tax in constant currency for
full year to be higher than we anticipated coming into year
