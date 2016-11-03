Nov 3 Enea AB :

* Says company and one of its largest customers found that they interpret differently provisions on calculation of royalties under contract regarding use of Enea's OSE operating system in customer's telecommunication equipment

* Has initiated arbitration proceedings regarding the interpretation issues

* Says if Enea's position is correct, Enea is entitled retroactively to receive substantial amount of further royalties from customer

* Additional amount preliminarily claimed from customer is 900 million Swedish crowns ($101.12 million), but this amount is based on estimations and may be significantly revised in either direction Source text: bit.ly/2fGBYud Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9003 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)