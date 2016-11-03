BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Spirent Communications Plc :
* Orders received in Q3 were up 8 pct compared to same quarter last year
* Order book increased during 2016, book to bill ratio of 102 for first nine months of year (compared to 95 for prior year
* Q3 revenue $110.9 mln down 11 pct on same period last year and 6 pct down compared to first nine months of 2015
* Full year results will be broadly in line with previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.