Nov 3 Hilton Food Group Plc :
* Trading statement
* In overall terms, group continues to trade in line with
board's expectations
* Have experienced local turnover growth in most of our
markets
* We have also continued to benefit from strength of various
currencies in which group trades in relation to sterling
* In Western Europe, we continue to deliver good growth,
particularly in UK which has benefitted from earlier capacity
expansion programme
* Holland has remained relatively flat reflecting comparison
with a strong Q3 last year
* In Sweden, we are encouraged by cost perfomance arising
from upgraded production lines
* Trading conditions in Denmark remain challenging, as noted
within half year results
* In Central Europe, trading has been in line with our
expectations, with growth particularly in Poland and Hungary
* Hilton's joint venture in Australia is making excellent
progress
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)