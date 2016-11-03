Nov 3 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* For 9 months of 2016, unaudited consolidated net profit and part of profit attributable to shareholders was 909 thousand euros ($1.01 million) (for 9 months of 2015 consolidated net profit was 1,870 thousand euros)

* For 9 months of 2016 revenue was 4,609 thousand euros (for 9 months of 2015 revenue was 4,156 thousand euros)