Nov 3 North Media A/S :

* North Media Aviser A/S signs cooperation agreement with Politikens Lokalaviser A/S and sharpens strategic focus on Copenhagen

* Agreement also includes cooperation on editorial content and key account sales as well as transfer of a number of employees

* Politikens Lokalaviser will integrate regional editions of Søndagsavisen in parts of North Zealand, in Odense and Horsens in its own local weekend editions

* Revenue of North Media Newspapers now expected to range from 170 million Danish crowns ($25.37 million) to 175 million crowns for 2016 compared to previously from 175 million crowns to 185 million crowns

* Expectations are now that North Media Newspapers' 2016 EBIT before special items will be a loss ranging between 33 million crowns and 37 million crowns

* Previous 2016 EBIT expectations before special items in North Media Newspapers was a loss ranging between 30 million crowns and 35 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

