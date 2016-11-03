BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 North Media A/S :
* North Media Aviser A/S signs cooperation agreement with Politikens Lokalaviser A/S and sharpens strategic focus on Copenhagen
* Agreement also includes cooperation on editorial content and key account sales as well as transfer of a number of employees
* Politikens Lokalaviser will integrate regional editions of Søndagsavisen in parts of North Zealand, in Odense and Horsens in its own local weekend editions
* Revenue of North Media Newspapers now expected to range from 170 million Danish crowns ($25.37 million) to 175 million crowns for 2016 compared to previously from 175 million crowns to 185 million crowns
* Expectations are now that North Media Newspapers' 2016 EBIT before special items will be a loss ranging between 33 million crowns and 37 million crowns
* Previous 2016 EBIT expectations before special items in North Media Newspapers was a loss ranging between 30 million crowns and 35 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7002 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.