BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Mail.Ru Group Ltd :
* Acquisition of 100 pct of Delivery Club
* Announces signing of acquisition of 100 pct of Delivery Club, number one food delivery company in Russia, from foodpanda
* Deal was signed today and is not subject to any third party approvals
* Total deal value is $100 mln
* $90 mln paid in November for 90 pct of Delivery Club and remaining part in early 2017 for remaining 10 pct of Delivery Club Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.