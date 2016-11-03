Nov 3 Mail.Ru Group Ltd :

* Acquisition of 100 pct of Delivery Club

* Announces signing of acquisition of 100 pct of Delivery Club, number one food delivery company in Russia, from foodpanda

* Deal was signed today and is not subject to any third party approvals

* Total deal value is $100 mln

* $90 mln paid in November for 90 pct of Delivery Club and remaining part in early 2017 for remaining 10 pct of Delivery Club