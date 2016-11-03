Nov 3 Ambuja Cements Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 2.77 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 20.04 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter net profit was 2.44 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.54 billion rupees; net sales was 20.95 billion rupees

* Says medium to long term outlook for cement demand remains positive

* Says medium to long term outlook for cement demand remains positive

* Says qtrly sales volume was lower by 6.6 percent due to heavy monsoon in core markets and subdued demand