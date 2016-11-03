US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 3 Ambuja Cements Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 2.77 billion rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 20.04 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter net profit was 2.44 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.54 billion rupees; net sales was 20.95 billion rupees
* Says medium to long term outlook for cement demand remains positive
* Says qtrly sales volume was lower by 6.6 percent due to heavy monsoon in core markets and subdued demand Source text: bit.ly/2fkkCPp Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)