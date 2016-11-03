Nov 3 Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd

* Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd - sept quarter net profit 137.6 million rupees versus profit 124.5 million rupees year ago

* Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 656.3 million rupees versus 592.1 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2ffbBso) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)