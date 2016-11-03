BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd :
* Group expects decline in operating earnings for FY2017, due to low commodity, energy prices, material impact seen in oil & gas platform
* Difficult macro-economic conditions will persist for medium term
* All platforms will continue to focus on cost reduction and operational excellence to preserve margins during this period
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing