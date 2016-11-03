Nov 3 Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd :

* Group expects decline in operating earnings for FY2017, due to low commodity, energy prices, material impact seen in oil & gas platform

* Difficult macro-economic conditions will persist for medium term

* All platforms will continue to focus on cost reduction and operational excellence to preserve margins during this period