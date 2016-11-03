BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Bharti Airtel International :
* Bharti Airtel -separate settlement reached between Airtel and Econet Wireless settling claims, disputes between two including in Nigeria and Netherlands
* Bharti Airtel -with the settlements, Airtel has closed several ongoing major litigations in Nigeria, UK and Netherlands Source text - (Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV ("Airtel"), and Zain Telecom ("Zain"), have reached an agreement, pursuant to which Zain is to pay to Airtel approx. USD 129 million for the settlement of all of Airtel's claims on account of the Nigeria Litigation, certain tax matters and associated legal costs.) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.