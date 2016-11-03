Nov 3 Axel Springer SE

* Says English-speaking markets account for around 15 percent of group sales, around 10 percent or earnings, share to increase in future

* Says investing around 40 million eur in Business Insider, Upday, Bonial in 2016, of which two thirds are at Business Insider and Upday

* Investments at Business Insider, Upday to decline in 2017 Further company coverage: