BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Beijing Capital Land Ltd
* in October 2016, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb3.05 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing