BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Estimates upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $1.7 billion in excess of the aggregate reserves as of September-end
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Goldman sachs group had estimated upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $2.0 billion in excess of aggregate reserves as of June-end
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Trading losses incurred on a single day did not exceed its 95% one-day VaR during the third quarter of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2fy8sHX) Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing