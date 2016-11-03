Nov 3 Sampo Oyj

* The Finnish financial holding company raises the underlying profitability forecast for its property and casualty (P&C) insurance arm If after a strong third-quarter performance

* says now expects If, the Nordic region's largest P&C insurer, to reach a full-year combined ratio of 86-88 percent, compared to a previous target of 87-90 percent, excluding one-offs, a lower figure indicates better profitability

* says Q3 combined ratio was 84.6 percent, compared to a market forecast of 85.1 percent in a Reuters poll, and 86.3 percent excluding one-offs

* says total profit before taxes for Q3 2016 amounted to 450 million euros, down from 460 million a year earlier and in line with analysts' expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)