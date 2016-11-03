Nov 3 Take Solutions Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 326.6 million rupees versus 250.5 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter consol net sales 3.28 billion rupees versus 2.42 billion rupees year ago

* Declared interim dividend of 3 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2fhi1Y6 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)