BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 North Media A/S :
* Q3 revenue 208.0 million Danish crowns ($31.04 million) versus 228.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT ex-items loss 11.8 million crowns versus loss 13.0 million crowns year ago
* Earnings expectations for 2016 upheld and specified
* 2016 EBIT before special items now expected to be loss of 34 million crowns and 52 million crowns
* In 2016, revenue expected to be realised between 850 million crowns and 870 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7002 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.