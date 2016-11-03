Nov 3 North Media A/S :

* Q3 revenue 208.0 million Danish crowns ($31.04 million) versus 228.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT ex-items loss 11.8 million crowns versus loss 13.0 million crowns year ago

* Earnings expectations for 2016 upheld and specified

* 2016 EBIT before special items now expected to be loss of 34 million crowns and 52 million crowns

* In 2016, revenue expected to be realised between 850 million crowns and 870 million crowns